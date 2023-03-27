NDLEA arrests drug dealer with 300grams raw cocaine, 200grams phenacetin at Lagos airport

.Come to our aid over drug syndicate, Ogun community begs police, Agency

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A drug dealer, Onyeze Obiora from Enugu, Nigeria has been busted at the SAHCO export shed at the Lagos airport, while attempting to smuggle cocaine and phenacetin concealed in packs of air freshener, to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Vigilant operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Obiora on 20 March, 2023.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday said Obiora’s cocaine consignment consisted of 300grams of raw cocaine and 200grams of phenacetin, a chemical agent used to adulterate and increase the volume of cocaine.

He said the substance were hid in packs of air freshener, while the suspect was promptly arrested.

He said another bid by an intending passenger to Reggio, Italy, Osasere MacDonald, to export 500grams of tramadol 225mg concealed inside a carton of indomie noodles on Tuesday 21st March was equally frustrated by vigilant officers who seized the drugs and arrested him.

“On the same day, operatives of the Tincan Port command of the Agency also intercepted 107 kilograms of Cannabis Indica popularly known as Colorado hidden in a container bearing four used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada. Few days later, Friday 24th March, Apapa Command of Customs Service was able to apprehend and hand over to NDLEA two suspects: Ademola Adekunle and Dayo Olatunji linked to the consignment.

“In Edo, operatives on Friday 24th March intercepted in Auchi, Etsako West LGA, a DAF trailer marked ZUR 378 XJ (Kebbi) with 69 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 700kg concealed under bags of fertiliser.

“While the bags of fertiliser were to be delivered in Funtua, Katsina state, the cannabis consignment was to be dropped in Kaduna.

“Both the driver of the truck, Babangida Mande and his assistant Mandir Abdullahi are already in custody. Another suspect, Ijarekhai Ogbewee was arrested on Thursday 23rd March at Ishokha Quarters, Otuo, Owan East LGA, with 32kg of the same substance,” he said.

However, Residents of Olaoluwa community, Aparadija, Itele, Ogun State have appealed to the State Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba to help tame dangerous activities of a criminal drugs gang in the neighborhood under an alleged protection of unscrupulous security personnel.

It was further alleged that the security personnel were on the pay roll of the leader of the gang simply identified as Wale.

The community also urged the chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brigadier Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) to come to the rescue of the innocent and law abiding residents of the area.

The leadership of Olaoluwa Community Development Association (CDA) which is coordinating the affairs and well being of residents in the area is particularly worried over the criminally-minded group.

One of the victims of the gang criminal onslaught, Mr Festus Adeniyi stated, “The gang leader, a notorious drugs merchant in the community has continued to terrorise residents and visitors in the community on a daily basis under the gang leader, Wale who operates his narcotics retail shop from his mother’s house under Powerline beside an open Community playing ground around Cele bus stop, Aparadija village, Itele, Ota along with his gang members and foot soldiers, were in the habit of barricading the road leading to the bus stop to harass residents, Okada riders, motorists as well as passersby.

He explained this ugly incident also persisted in an attempt to extort them prior to any festive activities, carnivals, valentine celebration, birthday of the gang members and Thank God is Friday celebrations.

“Activities of this notorious narcotics peddlers have continued to attract similar gangs who patronized the drugs business into the community from far and near.

“Residents now commute to work and business places to and from in fear of being attacked on daily basis as both members of the drugs gang and those who patronize them openly smoke marijuana and taking other prohibited narcotics at every corners within the neighborhood.

“Some residents have decided to be taken another routes which is a very distance journey to their various homes for fair of been attack by the Youthful drugs gang.”

He alleged, “Wale had several occasions threatened to deal with some of the community leaders who have dare to challenge the activities of his gang members and his “drug boys” who hawks the substance for him within the neighborhood boasting that he and his gang have top police protection.

“Evidence of his alleged protection by the police is often manifested as Police from formations within the division always storm the community mostly on Fridays’ evening to pick “Protection Fees” from the leader of the gang.

“The officers were in the habit of firing bullets into the air. This is meant to scare residents away while their presence and engagements with the drugs merchant lasted.

“Residents of the community are now appealing to both workaholic CP Frank Mba of the Ogun State Police Command and the vibrant and globally celebrated National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) boss, Brigadier Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) to both urgently come to the rescue of the innocent and law abiding residents of the community under the umbrella of OLAOLUWA Community Development Association, Aparadija, Itele, Ota Ogun State.”