NDDC Staff Cooperative Housing Estates Kick Off in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa





The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has initiated groundbreaking ceremonies for its staff cooperative housing estates located in the Anua Offot community in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and the Elebele community in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

This unique initiative is managed and operated entirely by NDDC staff, fostering ownership and responsibility, and ensuring sustainable community development.

Speaking at the ceremony in Uyo, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, hailed the initiative of the cooperative society, noting that it would rub off positively on the Anua community and the people of the Niger Delta region.

He said that the staff housing estate would open up a new environment in the community, urging the people to take advantage of the infrastructure that would be attracted to their area.

Speaking in a similar vein, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, lauded the NDDC Port Harcourt Staff Cooperative Investment and Credit Society Ltd, for venturing into estate development for the benefit of its members.

He urged the cooperative to accommodate both staff and non-staff of the NDDC in its estates, noting that Niger Deltans should be encouraged to invest in the region.

In his address, the President of the NDDC Port Harcourt Staff Cooperative Investment and Credit Society Ltd, Mr. Paul Emerhana, expressed gratitude to the NDDC Board and Management for supporting the cooperative society in its efforts to address the housing needs of members of the staff of the Commission.

He said: “The cooperative society understands the key mandate of the NDDC. Since the current Board and Management came on board, we have taken a deliberate and intentional step to compliment the efforts of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

He appealed for the provision of basic infrastructure in the estates, noting that such facilities were necessary for the development of communities and boosting of economic activities.

According to Emerhana: “The Management Committee has acquired 10.2 hectares of Land at Anua Community in the Uyo Capital City. The property is presently being fenced and secured. The application for Certificate of Occupancy is underway, and we intend to seek a real estate joint venture partnership with investors. The 170-plot Ibom Palm Estate will be our signature investment in that real estate space.”

The Village Head of Anua Offot Community, Chief Linus Bassey Inyang, appealed to the NDDC to build more infrastructure in the area, assuring that peace would be guaranteed in the area.

At the NDDC Staff Housing Estate in Bayelsa, a representative of the Elebele community, Chief Isaac Jonny, assured the NDDC of maximum cooperation to ensure the success of the project.

He stated: “All security measures would be taken to guarantee uninterrupted development at the site as all the financial obligations have been met.”