NDDC boss, Ogbuku urges N/Deltans to support Tinubu’s govt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has called on the people of the Niger Delta region to continue to support the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government.

According to a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, the NDDC Boss, Ogbuku made the call on Thursday when he paid a visit to the leadership of the Supreme Council of Obolo Traditional Rulers, led by the Chairman, King Oruk (XVII) Okaan Ama of Ataba Kingdom, at his residence in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NDDC Chief Executive while urging the people of Obolo Nation cutting across the nine local government areas in the Niger Delta region to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president, reassured the people of the Commission’s commitment to impact the communities in the NDDC mandate state.

He told the leadership of the Obolo people and its affiliate bodies not to feel marginalised as he unfolded the programmes lined up in the strategic plan of the Commission for the benefit of the people of the region.

According to the statement, members of the Supreme Council of the Obolo Traditional rulers and the elders who were present during the visit, were unanimous in their decision to support and collaborate with the management of the Commission.

Speaking on behalf of the group, King Oruk (XVII), commended the NDDC Managing Director for completing existing solar power projects and awarding new ones in Andoni Local Government Area and other adjoining communities.

The meeting which was held at the instance of the Obolo leaders had in attendance representatives of the traditional institutions from Oron, Okobo, Mbo, Urue Offong-Oruko and Udung Uko LGA’s all in Oro Nation.

Elders and Traditional rulers from Estern Obolo, Andoni, Tombia, Ohafia and representative of youths, women leaders and Ida Obolo Assembly were also in attendance.