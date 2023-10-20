Imo guber poll: Parties kick off campaign as opposition vows to unseat Uzodimma

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Following the scheduled off season Governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Imo, Bayelss and Kogi states, various political parties in Imo state have formally flagged off their gubernatorial campaign for the November 11, 2023

At the popular Kanu Nankwo events to center, in Owerri Imo state capital where the main opposition party, the peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) flagged off it’s campaign, Security operatives foiled what would have been a violent clash between the supporters of the PDP and that of the APC

The fracas came up Wednesday, at the event center when the supporters of one of the parties stomed the venue with their public address instruments to disrupt the PDP function

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, declared that the party has resolved and is ready to oust incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma from office

The party during the campaign rally asserted that Imo has always been and remains a PDP state and vowed that it will return to the Government House come January, 15, 2024.

Speaking at the event, the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum stated that the party’s governorship candidates, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu was nominated by the party to come and end the economic hardship and insecurity inflicted on the people by the Uzodimma and his All Progressives Congress, APC.

Damagum insisted that no amount of threat, killings, electoral manipulation and violence can stop PDP from winning the coming guber poll in the state and reclaim it’s right of place in the Government House.

He urged Imo electorate to stand up and resist the antics of the current administration which he described as inept and anti-people emphasizing that the prevailing poverty and insecurity in the state was caused by the Uzodimma administration and he has to be stopped.

His words, “Today, we have brought you a man that will bring you out of the problems that was deliberately brought upon you people. Imo is a PDP state. The problems of Imo State is man-made. It’s not from God. It’s from one crook and God has given you opportunity on November 11 to end your suffering.

“No amount of security threat, killings or persecution should deter you from coming out that day to vote for PDP and sack Senator Uzodimma. PDP is the only party that is democratic. We don’t snatch, we don’t grab but we win by the people’s votes and that is why God has continued to sustain us till now.

“Senator Samuel Anyanwu is a very reliable person. I have worked with him and I know him. He is not coming to carry your money. He is a fearless man who is ready to stake his neck for the sake of Imo people.”

In his opening remarks, the governor of Zamfara State and chairman Imo Governorship National Campaign Council, Governor Dauda Lawal expressed optimism that PDP will reclaim Imo in the coming poll because he was sure the people won’t like to remain in suffering beyond January 14, 2024.

He assured that PDP is ready for the challenge and will not disappoint the people of the state when given the opportunity to serve.

Responding after receiving the PDP flag, the Imo PDP governorship candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu thanked the party for the confidence reposed in him and assured that he will not relent in the current struggle to salvage the state from its present woes.

Samdaddy as he is fondly called by admirers pointed out that Imo State had been turned upside down since Uzodimma came on board on January 14, 2020 and pledged to reverse the ugly trend, when elected.

He promised to conduct local council election within six months of his assumption of office, reabsorb the 10,000 Imo youths employed by the Ikedi Ohakim administration who were later sacked and engage more as well as prioritize payment of pensions and workers’ salaries among others.

“November 11 will mark a turning point and restoration of government to the people. Today marks the beginning of the journey to victory and reclaiming the seat of power for the good of the entire Imolites,” he said.

On behalf of the PDP governors, Enugu State Governor, Barr. Peter Mba urged Imo people to vote for Senator Anyanwu because of the urgent need to sweep out poverty and insecurity from the state.

Earlier in his welcome speech, declared that the PDP candidate has a good and workable agenda to restore the state to the path of progress, peace and security and therefore enjoined Imolites to support and vote PDP come November 11.

Highlight of the occasion which was attended by the governors of Zamfara, Enugu, Edo and deputy governor of Delta State, BoT chairman of PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara among others, was the official handing over of the PDP Flag to Senator Anyanwu.