National Democratic Mandate Group transmutes to National Rescue Movement

The National Democratic Mandate Group, NDMG has metamorphosed to a registered political party by name National Rescue Movement (NRM) with Hon. Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh as its National Chairman.

Hon. Udeh who disclosed this weekend in a statement explained that the change into a political party took effect from Saturday March 12, 2022.

Part of the statement read: “This is to formally inform the general public, committed executive members of NDMG and our grassroot support base that I am happy to announce to you today being Saturday,12th March, 2022 that

“In view of the above, I want to inform you that our name has from this moment changed from National Democratic Mandate Group (NDMG) to National Rescue Movement (NRM).

“However, this notice serve as directive to all our platform administrators to commence activities on the change of name, logo and colours of our previous NDMG to present NRM.

“The secretariat will direct further on next line of action as we prepare for our unveiling ceremony, state and national conventions that are around the corner in this historic month of March, by God’s grace”.

Ambassador Udeh further congratulated members of the new party for the attainment adding that the party’s slogans are: ‘NRM God First; NRM People’s Mandate and NRM Rescue The People’.

