Nation building a collective responsibility of Nigerians — Elumelu

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Top economist and Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc Tony O. Elumelu, has described bation building as a vital task and a collective responsibility of all Nigerians as we seek to build a more prosperous nation.

In his speech delivered at the ongoing 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Abuja, Elumelu who is also the Founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, said Nigeria has all the potentials to be one of the biggest global economies and called on all sectors to contribute their efforts to the growth and development of the country.

Elumelu, decried the energy deficiencies in the country, with the massive exodus of young talents, who seek better opportunities abroad, the security challenges, unnecessary division and wastage of our natural resources but expressed confidence that we can turn things around.

He said, “At its core, nation-building is the intricate process of forging a cohesive, harmonious, and united society, out of diverse individuals, culture, and ideologies.

“It is the art of constructing a shared identity, purpose, and vision that transcends all individual interests.

“Transforming Nigeria is a journey that demands our collective dedication, building across political affiliations, ethnic differences, and socio-economic differences, one that is not the responsibility of our government alone; Great nations start with great people, not just great leaders.

“Our private sector, our philanthropists, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and be empowered – as real, valued and executing partners for this national renewal, this nation building.

“We salute the political will and courage that have been found to address the root causes of issues, to introduce policies for the long term, not for the short term.

“Nation building is not a quick fix, it entails sacrifices. We cannot keep doing the same things and expect different outcomes.

“Let us lead our nation building, by laying those important foundations for our nation – let us renew our infrastructure

“When I talk of infrastructure, I do not mean just roads or rail, bridges, or ports, we must Invest in our youth, renew our commitment to them and provide them with the means to succeed in Nigeria, not beyond Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a nation of entrepreneurs, as an investor and champion of entrepreneurs, I know the social and economic returns entrepreneurship creates. Let us create a joined-up government task force to champion at the highest level, our young and our entrepreneurs.

“The nurturing of entrepreneurship is not merely an economic endeavour, but a social responsibility. By empowering our youth, supporting start-ups and SMEs, the private sector contributes to equitable wealth distribution, job creation, and social advancement.

“It paves the way for economic empowerment that uplifts communities and contributes to a more inclusive society. We all owe this to our people, even for our own enlightened self-interest,” he said.

Elumelu said the Tony Elumelu Foundation has committed $100m into youth empowerment, given through grants to over 18,000 young Africans and are poised to do more.

He enjoined the government and key players in all sectors of the economy, to prioritize youth empowerment as they are the future of the nation.

He also called on all Nigerians to put differences aside, join hands together to ensure that we tackle the challenges we face as a nation.