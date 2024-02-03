 Nassarawa Gov Ahmed Sule appreciates Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria…..Condemns killings in the name of religion

The Governor of Nassarawa State, Ahmed Sule, has extended his appreciation to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria for her contributions to humanity in the areas of education, health care and peaceful propagation of Islam.

He stated this during a courtesy visit to his office in Lafia by the Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji (Barrister) Alatoye Folorunso AbdulAzeez and his entourage.

Aside from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary Schools located in Onda and Umuaisha, Nassarawa State, Governor Sule was excited about the proposed Minaret International University, MIU, project on going in Ikirun, Osun State.

According to the Media Lead, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Dr Qasim Akinreti, the Amir congratulated the Governor on his re-election into the office and the subsequent triumph as pronounced by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Alhaji Alatoye showered praises on the Governor for his continuous support for the service of Islam in mosque building, other activities and for the Jama’at Ahmadiyya.

He spoke about Islam as a religion of peace and maintained that it prohibits all forms of violence and encourages peaceful coexistence.

He condemned all forms of killing in the name of religion and noted that those who acted this do not represent Islamic values.

The Governor was informed about the Minaret International University, Ikirun, which will be opened very soon by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Insha’aAllah.

This, in itself shows the commitment of the Ahmadiyya to education as it has established several other schools across the country.

The Amir sahib invited His Excellency as Special Guest of Honour to the 70th Jalsa Salana Nigeria, which will hold in December 2024 at Ilaro, Ogun State.

The Amir Sahib also invited the Governor as Special Guest of Honour to the Majlis Khudammul Ahmadiyya Nigeria Ijtema and Majlis Ansarullah Nigeria Ijtema which will Insha’aAllah, hold in Abuja in April and September, respectively.

The governor appreciates the visit of the Amir sahib and leadership of the Jama’at. He commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for its service to Islam and Humanity.

The governor promised to be available for some of the programmes he has been invited to by the Amir sahib.

The Amir was accompanied to Lafia on a visitation to the Governor by the Missionary in Charge, Maulvi Adnan Tahir, Naibul Amir Finance and Administration; Alhaji Mufadhil Bankole, and Dr. Abdul Lateef Busari; Naib Amir Tabligh and Tajneed, the Abuja Circuit President, Alhaji Ahmed Sanusi, the Central Missionary Abuja; Maulvi Nasir Mahmud, Central Missionary Nassarawa, Maulvi Abdus Salam Olayinka, Al-Haafidh Sulayman Kuku and other respected members of the Jama’at.

