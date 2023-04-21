NASS: Group urges APC leadership to zone Deputy Speakership to S/East

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

A Group under the aegis of “Network For Good Governance”, has appealed to the Leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC), to zone the Speakership of the House of Representatives to the South-East zone.

In a similar vein, the Group has called on the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency Hon Chinedu Ogah, to contest for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Coordinator of the Group, Chief Alfred Okoro, made the assertion in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital.

He explained that the 2023 general elections generated lots of concern and urged the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC, to consider zoning the position to South East for equity, fairness and justice.

The Group Coordinator described Hon Ogah as a detrablized Nigerian and a grassroots politician, who has made an enormous contribution to the growth of the APC in Ebonyi State in particular and South East in general.

“It is on record that APC was not popular the way it is in Ebonyi State today, it was Hon. Chinedu Ogah that made the party popular”

“He was the only person that won the National Assembly election under the platform of APC in 2019 in Ebonyi State, his Ikwo Local Government Area was the only Council in the State that President Muhammadu Buhari won in the State out of 13 local government areas of the state.

” It was Hon Ogah that made the party win that local government through his vigorous campaign for the APC”

“He formed a group known as Buhari/Osinbajo Initiative for Demonstrating Change, which campaigned for the APC during that 2019 election”

“The Initiative started promoting the policies and programs of the present administration in the country and ensured that the party was acceptable in Ebonyi State”

“During the 2023 general election, Hon. Ogah was the first person that started campaigning openly in the state for Asiwaju Tinubu and APC in Ebonyi”

“We have been watching him since he went to the National Assembly in 2019 to represent the people of Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency”

The Group reiterated that Hon Ogah relates with every member of the National Assembly, we are of the opinion that he should be the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives”

“We, therefore, urge him to declare for the position, his colleagues should support him because he has contributed much for the party”

“The party should ensure that all the Six geo-political zones of the country and the two dominant religions “Muslim and Christianity”, were properly considered in the 10th National Assembly leadership”

“The 2023 general elections generated lots of tension because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC and the party won the election”

‘So, it is proper that the party balances the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to carry all the zones and religions along in the scheme of things”.

