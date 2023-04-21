Shell, Techno Oil, Schlumberger receive awards for optimal services to Nigeria

Shell and Schlumberger and Nigeria’s Techno Oil Ltd, international oil majors, have clinched awards for excellence in service delivery to Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria.

They eceived the awards on Thursday in Abuja at the 6th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2023) Industry Awards.

Techno Oil was recognised for coming from a humble beginning 35 years ago to grow into an integrated, wholly indigenous company with diverse portfolios in prime investments in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.

Receiving the award, The Group Managing Director of Techno Oil, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, who received the award, described it as recognition in the determination of the company to give diligent services to Nigeria.

The NIES Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates industry executives, who make remarkable contributions to change the face of the energy industry, and who have also demonstrated outstanding leadership and performance over the years.

Techno Oil Group currently operates a 10,000 metric tonnes lubricant blending and manufacturing plant with a quality assurance laboratory.

The company, which commenced business in 1988, also has a 65,000 metric tonnes fuel terminal facility where fuels marketed by the group are received, stored and eventually distributed.

It has over 40 fuel retail outlets across Nigeria as well as 8,400 metric tonnes of cooking gas storage terminal with capacity to load out 6,000 metric tons daily.

The group also operates LPG bottling plants and LPG skids with combined capacity of 2,000 metric tonnes across the country as well as a fully automated ultra-modern LPG cylinder manufacturing plant with annual production capacity of over five million pieces of cylinders.

For a better society