Naira abuse: EFCC to arraign Cubana Chief Priest today

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has set its sights on Pascal Okechukwu, the businessman and socialite popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest following Naira abuse allegations.

The EFCC has filed a charge against Cubana before a Federal High Court in Lagos and may arraign the businessman on April 17, 2024, on alleged abuse of the Naira.

Daily Champion, keeping up with developments from The Guardian, learned that the EFCC will arraign Cubana Chief Priest before Justice Kehinde Olayiwola Ogundare on a three-count charge.

The socialite’s offences border on alleged spraying and tampering with Naira notes at a social event, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank (CBN) Act of 2007.

The EFFC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), filed a charge on April 4, 2024 and alleged that Okechukwu Pascal on February 13, 2024, while dancing at a social event at Eko Hotels, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 notes issued by the CBN by spraying same for two hours.

Oyedepo said Okechukwu’s spraying of the Naira notes constituted an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Part of the charge reads: “That you, Okechukwu Pascal, sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

The EFCC had prosecuted the cross-dresser and internet personality, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on similar charges and on April 5 secured a conviction which sentenced him to six-month imprisonment.