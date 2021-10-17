Mysterious fire razes goods worth millions of Naira in Anambra market 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Goods worth millions of Naira has been razed down in Nkwo Ogbe Market, Ihiala town in Anambra State by a mysterious fire on Sunday

The densely populated market is said to harbour several traders that have a stock pile of goods worth millions of Naira.

Though the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the chief fire officer in the state, Mr Martin Agbili have been contacted.

Condoling with the traders in the market, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Valentine Ozigbo regretted that no emergency services were in sight to help in time of such emergency.

He promised that the suffering of Anambra people due to an ineffectual, dysfunctional, and insensitive government by the grace of God, will soon be over.

“I have just received the heartbreaking news of the fire outbreak at Nkwo Ogbe Market in Ihiala this Sunday afternoon.

“This is one more tragedy in a string of market fires in which our people have lost millions of naira and there is no emergency service in sight whether it be the Anambra State Fire Service, medical, or other emergency services.

“I condole with Ndi Ihiala who have suffered untold and needless hardships. I feel your pain and I will soon visit the scene for a spot assessment”, Ozigbo added.