Anambra 2021: Uba set to kick off campaign Tuesday, says, win your ward to guarantee appointments 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba will on Tuesday kick off campaigns for a chance to take over the reigns of leadership from Governor Willie Obiano.

Uba had two weeks ago suspended the flag off of his governorship campaign in honour of late Prof Dora Akunyili’s husband, Dr Chike Akunyili, who was killed by unkonwn assailants.

The campaign flag off, which was scheduled for Onitsha was called off, a day to the event.

According to the director, media and publicity of the Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, Hon Afam Ogene, he stating that the move was to honour some members of the party who have lost their lives as a result of insecurity, including Akunyili.

Uba had on Sunday said that his campaign would commence on Tuesday, with concentration on local government areas in the state.

Uba who spoke to members of his party in Awka said: “Our campaign train will move on Tuesday. The campaign will start with Onitsha North Local Government Area, and will move to all the 21 local government areas.

“After the local government tour, which will end on Sunday 31October, on 3rd November, we will be in Awka to demonstrate the strength of APC in Anambra with a mother of all rallies. We hope that by then, we would have mopped up all the voters in the state.”

Uba used the opportunity to assure the people that the party does not intend to engage in rigging or intimidation, through federal might, but would move to all parts of the state to convince voters on the need to choose APC above other parties.

“We need to go to the polling units to ensure victory. I assure you that all votes will count during this election. Politics is local, so we all must go to our wards to ensure victory.

“I have followers who have been with me since 2007 when we started our attempt to be governor, and they are still here with me today, despite the sufferings. “This is the period we have to win, so that we can uplift them. In six months of our being governor, we will conduct local government election, and some of you here will be local government chairmen and councillors. “I have entered a social contract with you, and we have people here who will be recommended for federal appointments, because the good thing is that we are in a party that is at the centre.

“It is time to wipe the tears of APC members in the state.”

He however said that members of the party must show evidence of having won their wards for them to be qualified for appointments.