My people will soon resolve to self help over worsening insecurity in Benue, Senator laments

Adekunle Adesuji,Abuja

Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abba Moro has disclosed that the people of Benue will soon resolve to self help over worsening insecurity situation in the state .

According to him, we are at the verge of resolving to self help, Communities are ready to defend their people.

Senator Abba who made this known following the assasination of Benue state Polytechnic Echobu Adah in the midst of three Policemen while coming from Community meeting said it seems the Policemen and are helpless on the security situation in the state.

He added that the local vigilante group are incapacitated while criminals are sufficiently equiped to torment the people of benue.

The former Minister who condenmed gruesome murder of the lecturer said the government has been paying lips service to insecurity.

He said, ” the assasination of the Benue poly lecturer is one death too many, he was coming from the community meeting when he was assasinated by unknown gunmen in the midst of three Policemen. How we explain killing of innocent lecturer?

” It is like Policemen are helpless in this situation, we have been paying lips service to insecurity. Policemen are not well equipped to confront the situation. We to recruit and equiped police to tackle the security situation.

” Very soon Nigeria loose confidence in government with the security situation in the country.”

Vice Chairman also narrated how the gunmen invaded local government secretariat in the state and took over for over one hour which is not too far from district police headquarters.