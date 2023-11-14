Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

MWUN  commences strike nationwide

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) will midnight,today (Tuesday 14, 2023), commence a nationwide strike. The strike is coming on heels of  the instructions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held, Monday, November 13, 2023, directing all  affiliates of the Congress to strictly comply.

 

A statement signed by the union’s Head of Media, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna said: The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC)  took this decision after their joint meeting in Abuja, which was prompted by a series of infractions and encroachments of the rights of workers, and the distressing incidents involving the abduction and assault on the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other Unions’officials and the continued refusal of government to implement agreements, non-payment of backlog of salaries, pensions, descriminatory payment of salaries and non-compliance to national minimum wage.

 

“As an affiliate of the NLC, the MWUN is geared to commence the nationwide strike as directed by the NLC”.

 

