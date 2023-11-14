Osun Assembly confirms nominees of state civil service, electoral commission, others

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly has concluded processes of screening and confirmation of nominees for chairmen and members of statutory commissions in the state.

The names of nominees earlier forwarded by Governor Ademola Adeleke were to fill the positions of the chairmen and members of the Osun State Judicial Service Commission, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Osun State Civil Service Commission and Osun State House Of Assembly Commission were duly confirmed.

The Speaker of the State Parliament, Rt Hon. Adewale Egbedun declared the confirmation of the screened nominees during an emergency house plenary on Monday.

Egbedun charged the chairmen and members of the commissions to do everything within their powers to justify the trust being vested in them by the governor as well as the good people of the State.

He said, “to enhance seamless operations in the statutory commissions and since the credentials of the nominees have been screened by the Adhoc committee constituted by the House for that purpose, it is important and urgent for the House to confirm them.”

Recall that the Speaker had on Thursday, 9th November, 2023 at the plenary read the letter written to the Assembly by the Governor requesting for the confirmation of the nominees in line with the constitution.

The confirmed Chairmen and members of the Commissions are:

OSUN STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY SERVICE COMMISSION

1. Hon. Adekunle Oyekunle (Chairman)

2. Hon. Okun Obiremi (Member)

3. Hon. Adebusola Taiwo

4. Hon. Sulaiman Adio

5. Hon. Yinka Adetoyi.

OSUN STATE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL COMMISSION

1. Barrister Hashim Abioye (Chairman)

2. Barrister Niyi Abioye (Member)

3. Hon. Timothy Ayofe Folarin

4. Chief Raufu Olalere Sikiru

5. Barr. Wale Iyaniwura

6. Olubunmi Ayobami Ibiloye

7. Mobolaji Olayinka Niniola

8. Adedapo Ayodeji

STATE JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSION

1. Barr. Ishola Taofeek Tewogbade (Member)

2. Barr. Adedunmade Onibokun

3. Mr Gbadegesin Olajide

4. Mrs Linda Bibilari

OSUN STATE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

1. Mufutau Oluwadare (Chairman)

2. Agbofiseti Ismail Akano (Member)

3. Adekunle Taofiq Olaniyan

4. Olojede Akindele

5. Alh. Fakorede Raifu