Mutfwang receives 10th Assembly principal officers, new members, sue for collaboration

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has received the newly inaugurated members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, alongside their principal officers, whose return to office was validated by the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

This development according to the governor puts to an end, the recent misunderstanding within the House.

Governor Mutfwang, who hosted the members at the Old Government House in Rayfield on Friday, emphasized the importance of fostering a harmonious working relationship and enhancing collaboration among the three branches of government in the best interest of the state.

He congratulated the newly sworn-in members and principal officers, stating, “Today brings me immense joy. I have always advocated for the seamless functioning of the three arms of government. Thus, it is gratifying to witness the House fully operational, poised to safeguard the interests of the people of Plateau State across various constituencies.

“Despite wrong accusations of obstructing the House’s inauguration, it is evident that the House is fully in charge of its affairs, and I commend you for that. Rest assured, we are committed to serving the people of Plateau State.”

Governor Mutfwang assured members of government support in enhancing their capacity through training, to enable them to formulate quality legislation for effective governance in the interest of the people.

“We are dedicated to collaborating effectively to advance the interests of the people of Plateau State. The citizens expect nothing less than a cohesive effort from the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to ensure security, economic development, and overall progress,” he added.

The Governor pledged to lead by example in fulfilling the mandate entrusted to him by the people of Plateau State. He urged the newly elected principal officers to work closely with the Speaker to improve the lives of the Plateau people. He also expressed gratitude to the citizens for their steadfast support and reassured them of his commitment to their welfare.

Speaker of the Plateau State 10th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan, pledged their unwavering support in fostering a collaborative working relationship for good governance.

Dewan introduced the new principal officers, including the Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, Majority Leader, and Minority Whip, assuring of their commitment to serving the people of Plateau State.

The Speaker also announced the extension of the tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas for a period of nine months.