Plateau Assembly speaker sworn in 9 additional Lawmakers

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The lingering tussle in the Plateau State House of Assembly has taken another frightening dimension as the speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan inaugurated 9 additional members, making the total of the legislators 17 in the House including the 8 existing ones.

Daily Champion reports that, the 16 All Progressive Congress (APC) alongside one Labour Party candidates who secured judgment from the Appeal Tribunal in Abuja sometimes in November, 2023, were unable to sworn in due to Court injunction according to the speaker.

It was learned that 9 out of the 16 candidates were inaugurated by the speaker on Friday morning at State Assembly temporary chamber, Old Government House Rayfield.

The speaker, Rt.Hon.Gabriel Dewan who explained the rationale behind the inauguration of the 9 out of 16 candidates, said, ” there is no saga in this House and for those who believed there is a saga, all what were waiting for is for the due process to be followed. I was called that 9 members have made the criteria and I have done my part by inaugurating them”, Dewan explained.

However, APC frowned at the inauguration of 9 members, described the process as undemocratic.

The APC also rejected the decisions by eight of its members, who signed the resignation form as prerequisite for their inauguration.

Addressing newsmen Friday at the APC Secretariat Jos the state capital, the APC state chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature accused the speaker of Plateau 10th Assembly of playing the cards of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

“We are all aware that since November, 2023 sixteen members of the APC, were given their certificates of return by INEC and they write the speaker that they are ready for their swearing-in, however, the speaker…decided not to swear the members in, claiming that he had an injunction from the court.

“From our investigation it was just a frivolous statement; what he has was just a motion on notice, but not an order of injunction from any court,” Bature said.

“He never cared to look into our appeals, and we knew that he was getting his instructions from somewhere. And we believe that it was the Governor that is giving him those instructions, not to swear-in those lawmakers because of the fears of the unknown .

“Now we are aware that the 16 PDP members went for a review of their case at the Appeal Court but it was turned down and the speaker as far as we are concerned has no other option than to swear-in the members, but he still deliberately refused to swear-in the 16 members…,” he said.

According to Bature, “But this morning we work-up the bazaar news, that the speaker called for a meeting at 7:00am and sworn-in nine out of the 16 members. We do not know what was the criteria in choosing the nine, but we have been informed that as a prequisites for them to be sworn-in an unsigned form for resignation was given to them; and the nine that cooperated were the ones that were sworn-in.

The seven who did not signed are here with us, they said the issue is not about themselves; is about their constituents, they have the mandate of their constituents, that nine that signed decided to do that on their own without consultation with their constituents.

“We made inquiry and the form was that in the event at the house of assembly, that the governor wants to make any alterations on the course of governance they cannot impeached him, one of the prerequisites was that before their sworn-in they most agree with the extension of the tenure of the transition committee chairmen of 17 LGA.

“We were inundated with these facts that the nine members slept at the government house and at 7:00am they were swear-in. And they also have to agree on the nomination made by the governor on the principal officers of the house.

“….Democracy is been turned down; democracy which is supposed to be a rule of the majority is no turn to be a rule of the minority; that the minute minority amongst the members has been confirmed as the speaker of the house of assembly, the member of the YPP, the APC which has most of the members have been relegated to the deputy speaker.

He said democracy is been truncated in Plateau state, accusing the Governor of appointing principal officers of the house of assembly, against constitutional provisions and rules of the House of Assembly.

“It is quite unfortunate that the members who were sworn-in have to accept these conditions. We have heard of this issues; the party had advised that at no cost should go for any inauguration unless it is the 16 members that are going to be sworn-in,” he said.

He said for peace to thrive on the Plateau, the right thing should be done.

“What has happened today, is disgraceful to Plateau State, is disgraceful to Nigeria and to democracy.

“As a party we take exception to what our members have done, we will seat down and look at the issues passionately and appropriately.

“We as a party frowned at turning democracy upside down, without the legislature is complete anarchy, PDP is trying to turn Plateau not a democracy, but a dictatorship, where a legislature is rendered useless,” Bature alleged.