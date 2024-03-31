Mutfwang reaffirms commitment towards nurturing young talents

….As United triumph champions of Plateau FA cup tourney

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed commitment and determination towards nurturing young talents in football and other sporting activities in the state.

Governor Mutfwang on Saturday, took a significant step to kicked off the grand finale of the Plateau State FA Cup (Challenge Cup) 2024 tournament between Plateau United FC and Mighty Jets FC.

The match kick started exactly 4:00pm Nigeria time at the new Zaria Road stadium in Jos.

Daily Champion reports that the final encounter attracting cream of supporters across the 17 local government areas of the state as Players from both teams showcased their skills, making it an engaging spectacle.

The first half ended in goalless after both teams displayed commendable performances, with Plateau United exhibiting dominance on the field.

In an intense second half, Plateau United was awarded a penalty in 83 minutes before the end of regulation time, while Mighty Jets FC also capitalized on a penalty in 90 minutes resulting in a 1-1 draw.

The match was ultimately decided in the penalty shootout, with Plateau United emerging victorious over Mighty Jets. Team Plateau United converted 3 penalties against Mighty Jets FC which got only 1.

In a related development, Plateau Queens defeated Jets Mata 4-1 to emerged champions of 2024 tournament in female category