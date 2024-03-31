Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo Named UN Ambassador for World Peace

Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo, a distinguished communications professional, corporate master of ceremony and former press secretary to the Bonny Local Government in Rivers State, has been appointed as an Ambassador for World Peace (AmbP-UN) in Nigeria by the United Nations Peace and Positive Living Awareness Centre (UN-PEPOLAC).

Renowned for his expertise in corporate communications, PR, and media relations in Nigeria’s energy sector, Chapp-Jumbo’s appointment comes as a recognition of his commitment to peacebuilding, advocacy for good governance, and championing of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG goal 7.

“I feel deeply honoured by the United Nations Peace and Positive Living Awareness Centre for this recognition. The culture of peace is a value I have upheld my entire life. This recognition simply encourages me to keep doing what I do best.” – said, Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo “I commit to the responsibilities this appointment brings”

The investiture ceremony, themed “SDG Resources – Cornerstones of Peace,” took place recently at the Merit House, Abuja. The event honoured several other individuals for their significant contributions to peacebuilding in the country.

Among the distinguished 100 recipients were:

– H.E Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON – Minister of FCT, named Famous World Ambassador for Goodwill (WAG-UN)

– H.E Dr. Mrs. Nonye Soludo, wife of the Governor of Anambra State – named Ambassador for World Peace (AmbP-UN)

– Garba Mohammed, Assistant Director, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) – named Ambassador for World Peace (AmbP-UN)

In his remarks, the International Coordinator of UN-PEPOLAC, Amb. Bishop Festus Ozioma Ozoemena, emphasized that the prestigious honor bestowed upon these recipients was a result of their positive track records and outstanding commitment to peace.

Amb. Ozoemena urged the new ambassadors to always uphold the principles of peace and international solidarity. He emphasized the importance of setting an example as pillars of peace and ambassadors of the organization in Nigeria.