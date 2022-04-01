Champion Newspapers Limited
Muslim fasting begins Saturday in Nigeria – Sultan of Sokoto declares

By Peter
The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs has announced that 1443AH Ramadan will start in the country on Saturday, April 2.

The NSCIA President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announced this on Friday in a broadcast. Meanwhile, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan also starts on Saturday in Saudi Arabia and some Arab countries. Recall that the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court announced that this year’s Ramadan fasting would commence on Saturday in the Kingdom after sighting the crescent moon.

Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad Friday tweeted, “The Crescent of Ramadan 1443/2022 is seen in multiple locations in Saudi Arabia, subsequently 1st Ramadan 1443 will be on Saturday, 2nd April 2022.” This will be the first year since 2019 that Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will be observed without coronavirus restrictions.

 

 

