  Music, Fashion Runway holds December 2 in Lagos

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The 9th edition of Music and Fashion Runway, MFR, will hold on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at the Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The theme of this year’s edition is: ‘Empowering the Creative/Corporate mix to align infrastructural development and growth in Creative and Entertainment sector’, and it will feature the Game Changer Africa Acknowledgement Award which recognizes trailblazers and pioneers for their significant contribution in the creative industry.

Speaking on the event at a press conference in Lagos, the Founders/CEO of NMO Management Limited Group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala, said the event, which is Nigeria’s most influential fashion brand, Music and Fashion Runway, is a cultural showcase platform blending contemporary Pan African designers, international runway models, and cutting edge fashion with live music excellence. It is a celebration our rich African cultural heritage.

Omambala said: “The Creative and Entertainment sector has gone through seismic changes to become an absolute force of nature. Growth has been unprecedented yet its infrastructure development lags behind exposing weaknesses and vulnerabilities of youth creatives seeking to carve out careers without support or protection. Call to action to empower with knowledge protect and upscale.

“As Chairperson of this group at LCCI, I am filled with pride and joy to represent such a vibrant and dynamic industry creates structures that serve long term interests of empowering creatives against a very harsh economic climate. Our priority as always is to produce a first class event of live music excellence, whilst showcasing the most cutting edge Pan African fashion, established designers and international runway models”.

The Deputy President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, who also spoke at the press briefing, said: “We realize that if we bring together our energy on this industry, we will do great things. The future of Nigeria is her youths which one of the critical industries is the creative industry and ICT.

“These industries require financial support and access to opportunities. We are here to support industries that provide opportunities for our young people’, noted the former Chairman of Ecobank.

The Creative Director of XA Model Management, Mr. Ovo Ogufere, also said: “We are super blessed in terms of our diversity and youth population. This is a great platform. It will especially help our youths. We cannot afford to do less in terms of excellence and quality. Every edition we have to raise the bar.

“We are pulling together our strength in arts and tourism. It is something huge. I want to commend the Founder for the hard work she has been doing”.

The Communication and Advancement Manager for Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Madonna Iloba remarked: “This is a very important aspect of showing our culture to the world. For us, we want to showcase visual arts, fashion, music, and the rest to the world. Partnership and collaboration such as this are very good. We are very happy to be here today”.

Fashion & Runway Model, Nelson Oghenekevwe, who also spoke, lauded the MFR platform, saying: “Because of this platform, I have been recognized on so many other platforms and I can say that for every young person who is ready to give their best, this platform is for you”.

