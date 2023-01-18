Champion Newspapers Limited
Mr Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu delivered Convocation Lecture at UNILAG

By Peter
L-r... Managing Partner Grand Central Africa , Guest Lecturer Mr. Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu; received  an award from the 13th   Vice-Chancellor  , University of Lagos  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola;   during the 60th Convocation Ceremonies (53rd Edition ) of the University  on 17/1/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-rFounder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank Plc.) , Chairman of the Occasion ,Tajudeen Afolabi  Adeola; received his gift from 13th   Vice-Chancellor  , University of Lagos  (UNILAG) Professor  Folasade Ogunsola.

Managing Partner Grand Central Africa , Guest Lecturer Mr. Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu; delivering the Lecture on Finding The Boundaries of the Possible Venturing Beyond .

L-r... Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Professor Babajide  Alo; past Vice  Chancellor Professor Rahman Adisa Bello; Immediate  Past  Vice  Chancellor  University of Lagos (UNLAG)   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe .

L-r… Professor of Educational Management at University  of Lagos. Professor Virgy Ebelechukwu Onyene  immediate past  Vice  Chancellor  University of Lagos (UNLAG)   Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ;Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAGProfUchenna  Udeani, immediate past Head, Dept of Mass Comm. Unilag; ProfAbigail OgwezzyNdisika , during the 60th Convocation Ceremonies (53rd Edition ) of the University  on 17/1/2023… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

