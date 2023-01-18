Mr Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu delivered Convocation Lecture at UNILAG

L-r …Founder of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank Plc.) , Chairman of the Occasion ,Tajudeen Afolabi Adeola; received his gift from 13th Vice-Chancellor , University of Lagos (UNILAG) Professor Folasade Ogunsola.

Managing Partner Grand Central Africa , Guest Lecturer Mr. Chinenye Mba- Uzoukwu; delivering the Lecture on Finding The Boundaries of the Possible Venturing Beyond .

L-r... Distinguished Professor of Chemistry Professor Babajide Alo; past Vice Chancellor Professor Rahman Adisa Bello; Immediate Past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe .

L-r… Professor of Educational Management at University of Lagos. Professor Virgy Ebelechukwu Onyene immediate past Vice Chancellor University of Lagos (UNLAG) Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe ;Director, Distance Learning Institute (DLI), UNILAG, Prof. Uchenna Udeani, immediate past Head, Dept of Mass Comm. Unilag; Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy–Ndisika , during the 60th Convocation Ceremonies (53rd Edition ) of the University on 17/1/2023… PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI.