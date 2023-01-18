FirstBank to hold Nigeria economic outlook webinar for 2023

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has concluded plans to hold the 2023 edition of its Nigeria Economic Outlook event.

The virtual event themed “Nigeria Economic Outlook 2023: A look ahead” is scheduled for 8:30am on Friday, 20 January 2023, via Zoom meeting.

The event will promote deliberations and analyses of national and global economic trends to shape 2023.

Like its previous edition, the 2023 FirstBank Nigeria Economic Outlook aims to set the tone for the year by providing an opportunity for participants to learn directly from economic experts.

Participants will be better informed and knowledgeably empowered to make the right decisions in their socio-economic activities in 2023.

Founder and Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited (BAA Consult, Biodun Adedipe, will lead deliberations at the event as its keynote speaker.

Other speakers are FirstBank’s Ini Ebong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking; Tosin Adewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking; Ugo “Ugodre” Obi-chukwu, Founder, NairaMetrics as well as Mosope Arubayi, economist and global financial analyst. Chike Uzoma, Head, Strategy & Corporate Development, FirstBank will moderate the event.

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications of FirstBank, Mrs. Folake Ani-Mumuney said, ‘Our forthcoming Nigeria Economic Outlook webinar is a viable opportunity for one to be informed on key trends and activities that will shape the global socio-economic landcape in 2023.

“2022 was indeed a turbulent year and from the 2023 forecast, the growth would still be slow. In addition, bearing in mind 2023 being an election year in Nigeria, like every democratic nation around the world, commercial and business activities in the country will be impacted by the forthcoming election.

“I encourage everyone to join the event as the keynote speaker and panelists will shed more light and perspectives which will have participants informed on opportunities and happenings that will shape the socio-economic and political environment in the country and the world at large,” she said.