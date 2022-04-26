Monday sit-at-home 40% compliance as heavy vehicular, people movement were observed

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The every Monday sit-at-home order in Southeast zone is gradually dying as heavy vehicular and people movement were observed in Onitsha, and Nnewi, Anambra state, more than it was in the previous ones.

According to a motor merchanic, Jude Okenma, “at least I am in my workshop today, Monday, but before I couldn’t try it. Not that anything will happen but the fact remains that people have the fear that they may be attacked by fake IPOB members if they come out”

“Today I have worked on three vehicles and the owners have taken them away. If the traders can as well open the markets, including the banks and courts, then it will be all over”

Also a trader at Nkpor main market who symply identified himself as Mathew, said that, ” I took a bus from Nkpor to Awka and returned without harassment, though the police are not on the road and that is why some hoodlums take over some areas, not IPOB or ESN members”,

“The IPOB has since condemned the attack on innocent people and property and is even looking for the bad boys. Government is also looking for them. They are on the run and that is why you have more vehicles and people today, Monday than the previous Mondays.”

At Ogbommanu, Ekene, Nkpor junctions, there were little traffic grid-lock and at Afor Nkpor same was observed and along the ever-busy Onitsha/Owerri road, the pot holes at the bad portion caused minor vehicular go-slow.

One Mrs Odinye, a trader and widow, along the said road has this to say, “I made little sales today because people came out to make purchases. Before I would not even come out”.

“Let it continue in this way so that I will be able to get money to feed my children. I would have gone mad these period we were indoors and as an elderly woman with children still in primary and post -primary, I will not be watching them die of hunger”

“What I make under a normal day can help us feed for the day but when I am indoors nobody cares and my kids may be tempted to go into prostitution if there is no food in the house”

“So I thank God that normalcy is gradually returning, the bad boys who cause us this problem should know that in our own time we didn’t cause harm to our parents and goverent”

According to a driver, Mr Mkaha Onyeme, ” we buy food items in the streets now, whatever thing you want you buy in the streets, the big markets if they don’t want to open that concerns them”

“What remain now is for the banks, courts, markets and offices to reopen, the roads are busy now with both vehicular and people movement.

” Governor Soludo should intensify effort in his plea for people to come out and do their legitimate business because the Igboman is not known for idleness”.

Meanwhile Savoy junction, Oguta road, notorious Upper Iweka among others were bubbling as at the time of filing this report.

However, police stations that include, Onitsha Central police, Okpoko police Division, Onitsha Police Area Command, Ogidi Police Division, Awada Police Division, among others still blocked the major roads leading to their stations over fear of attack by unknown gunmen.