2023 : Igboman will be president only if he works hard, not on Facebook – Ambassador Elijah

By Phil Okose Onitsha

The Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, His Excellency, Elijah Onyeagba, said that the Igboman could win the 2023 presidential election only if he could be able to work hard physically by getting other ethnic groups involved and not in Facebook platform.

He made the disclosure shortly after his initiation as Ozonkpu with his wife, Chief Mrs Udo Onyeagba, as Iyom, by the Enugwu-Ukwu N’Umunri community, in his house.

According to him, “Igbo people can clamour not on Facebook .we need a Nigerian president not a sectional president, he can be Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa or any other tribe, you don’t sit down and get power”.

He hinted that God designed Nigeria in such a way that an ethnic group requires the support of others to produce the presidency.

“If you are a southerner you need the support of a Northerner, if you are Hausa you need Igbo, Yoruba and others, and if you are Yoruba you need Igbo, Hausa, and others”

“The way we are the Southeast doesn’t produce more than 3million votes in any election. If we require a minimum of 15 million votes to become president in Nigeria, that 15million needs to come from Southeast. If you remove 3million votes from 15million votes you get 12million votes, so where will the 12 million votes come from?

“It will come from the North, South and west. So have we really engaged very well, politics is real, it is talking to people.

Igbo need to have a second rethink, you demand for succession, that demand is coming from the people who feel they are short changed. It is a valid agitation but let us remember we have about 250 tribes in Nigeria.”

“We should have our people in all the parties so that any one that wins those our people there will carry us along, we should not put all our eggs in one basket.

Again, it is the heart of leader that matters not the party.it is the person that occupies that position that matters. If you have the right person he will remember you”

According to him where the president comes from doesn’t mean to be most developed area, adding, “Niger state produced most of Nigerian Presidents but today there are no roads there”