MNJTF intensifies operation to eliminate Boko Haram, ISWAP in Lake Chad

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has intensified operations to eradicate remnant of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP  on the shores of Lake Chad basin.

 

Lt.-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, the Chief Military Public Information Officer, disclosed this in a statement released in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

 

Abdullahi stated that the residents of North East Nigeria and the Far North of Cameroon might observe increased presence of multinational troops and equipment.

 

He said that the surge is to bolster the efforts of various national operations and eradicate terrorists and their enclaves in MNJTF’s areas of operations.

 

He urged the  public not to panic by the troops’ movements but to offer support to them to eradicate the terrorists.

 

According to him, the MNJTF is determined to cleanse the Lake Chad basin of  terrorists, ensuring the safety of the region, and more secure environment for everyone.

