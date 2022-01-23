MMSD Organises 7th SMEs Sensitisation Workshop in the Metal Sector.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, (MMSD), has organized its annual Stimulation and Promotion Workshop for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for the North – West geopolitical Zone In a press release signed by the Director Press and Public Relation unit, Etore Thomas , stating that it is in demonstration of its commitment to create awareness amongst the SMEs in the Metals Sector, comprising of foundries, fabricators, welders, manufacturers of spare parts, aluminum extrusion, allied products, etc.

Declaring the one-day programme open, Thursday, at Nasarawa Guest Hotel, Kano State, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. (Mrs), Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was represented by Director (Special Duties), Yisau Adepoju, noted that the workshop was aimed at strengthening the strategies designed for the growth of the SMEs in the Sector, as well as sensitize, stimulate and drive a significant improvement in the Sector’s contributions to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and economy. The release continued.

According to the release, Dr Akinlade decried the importation of all kinds of metal products due to low industrial standard of the local Metal products, which has adversely affected the SMEs. She, however, expressed optimism that the workshop will bridge participants’ gaps on production of quality products that would compete favourably in the global market.

In his welcome address at the event, the Acting Director (Steel), Engineer Olasupo said it is the vision of the Ministry to see that SMEs operators in the Metals Sector are fully integrated with other stakeholders in the industry.

He urged the participants, who were drawn from Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa to ensure that the knowledge gained from the seminar will propel the SMEs into higher productivity leading to wealth creation, poverty reduction and increase in the GDP of the country.

Highlights of the event include presentations of SMEDAN Representative, Aliyu Aminu; Bank of the North official, Alhaji Aminu Yusuf; and the G.M. (General Services), Ajaokuta Complex, Engr Suleiman Muhammad on critical subject areas to improve the performances of the SMEs in the Metals Sector.

The resource persons, respectively, addressed the operators on: Operating a Small and Medium Enterprise in the Metals Sector in Nigeria; Funding options for SMEs in the Metals Sector in Nigeria; Safety and shop floor practice for improving efficiency and productivity in the Metals enterprises.