Mkmary Fashion Show 2022 Honours White Money, others,

The fashion industry in Nigeria is One of most the robust in Africa with lots of innovation and bursting with creativity and it has evolved such that it has commanded International attention.

The 3rd Edition of Mykmary Fashion Show 2022 was a standing ovation with different presentations of both parading, showcasing of attires, and giving of awards. There were also designers like North Arabian Couture, Glosunset designers, Febrys Kreation, Ofureh Apparel, Born King Artistry, and Leextarn Logical unisex designs.

The event which was held recently at Bespoke Event Centre, Lekki Lagos saw some couples of influential personalities from all walks of life. Michael Onyemah, the CEO and the organizer of the fashion show speaks with the newsmen when asked if the Government is being supportive to the fashion industry, he said ” Government is extremely doing well when it comes to supporting fashion industry but one thing is we should not expect the government to do everything. AA lot is being done to improve the fashion industry, our quarter is moving the economy through fashion platform”.

He added by saying that Mykmary fashion is known to have made tremendous strides in the NNigerianfashion ecosystem. He said he believes in capacity building and training which is the bedrock of any industry or sector in the country. This is the reason they are also bringing to the bare their experience and cascading to the lives of Nigerians vis training and capacity building.

Mykmary fashion house limited which is an indigenous fashion house in Nigeria with years of experience in capacity building and training has set a structure for training individuals who are manning the fashion industry to avoid quackery and mediocrity.

Awards and accolades wawereiven to some personalities as encouragement for their good work. The likes of Gloria Young- Fashionable Nollywood Actress of the year. * White Money Indigenous Fashion celebrity of the year Princess Joy Osusu- Fashionable Paegent Organizer of the year. Seun Ajayi- Fashionable Nollywood Actor of the year. Adeniyi Lawal- Outstanding Fashion Style Celebrity Model of the year. Ali Paparazzi- Fashion Entertainment Promoter of the year. Charles Okocha- Fashion Nollywood influencer of the year.

Boma- Youth Celebrity Fashion Model of the year. Henry Arnold Olatunde- Outstanding Fashion Nollywood Personality of the year.

A lot of other distinguished personalities were also given awards.

