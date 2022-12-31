Abuja judge commends Buhari for redesigning currency

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A retired judge of the High Court in Abuja, Justice Nwada Belami has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for summoning the courage and the political will to authorise the redesign of the Nigerian currency despite the opposition which greeted the plan when the Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] made it known to the public.

Justice Balami stated that if properly implemented, the policy will go a long way in assisting the anti-corruption war of the present administration particularly as it will frustrate the plans of dubious elements within the society who hide ill-gotten wealth in their homes and farms.

The jurist also commended the CBN for yielding to public complaints and demands to increase the cash withdrawal limits from ₦100, 000 per week to a higher amount describing the earlier limit as completely impracticable.

While interacting with some journalists at his residence in Gwagwalada during the Xmas holidays, Justice Nwada Belami also urged President Buhari to extend the same courage and political will into reforming the education system to help tackle the unemployment rate among the nation’s youth population.

He decried the situation where the nation’s numerous universities are annually churning out graduates who roam the streets in search of non-existent white collar jobs.

“The only commendable policy of the present administration is the redesign of the Naira despite opposition to the programme. I am sure this policy will help the anti-corruption drive because people who hid money in their bedrooms and farms will be forced to bring them out or it will become useless.

“I commend the President for the policy but I want him to extend the action by reforming the education sector to make education more technical. It is not a good thing that our children will come out of the universities and be roaming the streets in search of employment every year.”

Justice Belami decried the rate of unemployment in the country stressing that the situation has continued unresolved because administrations since independence have never mustered the political will to adequately reform the education curriculum from the primary to tertiary levels for better results.