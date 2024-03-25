Minister visits +234 Art Fair, says FG has strategic framework for sector

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa said that the federal government has developed a road map and strategic framework for the creative industry, as the sector with the highest potential for wealth creation, especially now that the country is determined to diversify from oil.

Hannatu Musawa, who was a guest at the ongoing +234 art Fair holding at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), stated that the government has a robust plan to support culture and economic expansion through the creative industry.

She said that government cannot do it alone and is therefore looking towards a Public-Private Sector (PPP) arrangement to accomplish this goal.

The ongoing +234Art is an international art exhibition curated by Soto Gallery, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria Limited and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) for young ‘un-galleried’ emerging Nigerian Artists.

The 10-day exhibition showcasing over 200 artists from across the country runs from Friday 22nd March through 31st.

The Minister who visited the various exhibition stands at the fair expressed satisfaction with the Painting, Photography and Sculpture on display, assuring of massive support and exposure to the young artists to enable them contribute more to the growth of the economy.

“I am amazed at the works on display. I can see great talents and amazing creative. There is strong display of our diversities and culture as a nation. Indeed, there are abundant talents all over the country. We will open the space, give them the necessary exposure and support to realize their ambition.

“We are looking at partnerships we can have to bring funding to the space and be able to open up its potentials. I assure the creative that government is now ready to give them support so they can have the enabling environment to operate.

“I am proud and honored to be here today to see artworks of emerging artists, and the ministry will do all it can to support them,” she stated.

She commended Ecobank Nigeria, AFC, Soto Gallery and other sponsors of the fair for providing the artists the platform to display their talents and creative, assuring that her ministry will continue to support and encourage such initiatives.

The +234Art is an international art exhibition is for young ‘un-galleried’ emerging Nigerian Artists. ‘+234Art’ is an amalgam of Nigeria’s country calling code, and the all-encompassing word – ‘Art’.

The fair is dedicated to nurturing and uplifting the burgeoning art industry in Nigeria by providing a platform to support emerging artists and encourage increased interest in art acquisition, thereby contributing to the growth and prosperity of the local art sector and its international recognition.

This maiden edition takes the thematic direction of ‘A New Heritage’ and is designed to serve as a melting pot of artistic creativity from different strata of the society.

The free entry fair is an immersive showcase of Painting, Photography and Sculpture, providing the general public with a closer look at what emerging artists, and photographers in Nigeria today are up to.

The exhibition provides an avenue for cultural resonance, discovery of emerging art talent, wealth creation, learning experiences, networking opportunities and social Impact.

+234Art Fair is a 10-day exhibition which is opened till Sunday March the 31st, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) 2,000 square meter exhibition centre. The fair is already attracting Nigerians from all walks of life, Africans and non-African resident in Nigeria, top government officials, policy makers, members of the diplomatic corps and art enthusiasts across the globe.