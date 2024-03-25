Champion Newspapers Limited
Just in : FG invites Gumi for questioning on bandits’ activities

23
The Federal Government says it has invited Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja.

Idris said Gumi is not above the law, noting that the government has deemed it necessary to invite him for questioning.

