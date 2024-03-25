Just in : FG invites Gumi for questioning on bandits’ activities Latest News 23 Share The Federal Government says it has invited Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country. This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Monday while addressing journalists at the State House, Abuja. Idris said Gumi is not above the law, noting that the government has deemed it necessary to invite him for questioning. Continue Reading BREAKING: FG invites Gumi for questioning on bandits’ activities 23 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
