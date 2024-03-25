Jubilation in Rivers LGA as Police kill another wanted notorious cult commander

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

There is wide jubilation in Ahoada West local government area of Rivers State, as the Commander of

Greenland cult group in Owube Kingdom, Mr. Izuma David Odiereke, aka Solition, was Monday killed by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command.

Daily Champion reports that mammoth crowd of natives of both Ahoada East and West LGAs were seen celebrating, singing and cheering the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu for the feat achieved by his men, when the corpse of the notorious cultist was brought to the Ahoada Police Division.

Briefing newsmen at the Ahoada Police Division, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu said the Greenland cult leader, Odiereke was killed during a gun battle with the Police in a forest in the LGA at about 4am on Monday,

CP Disu said, the cult leader has been on the wanted list of the Police for the past 8 years.

He said, “He is a serial killer. He has been on the wanted list of the Police since 2016. We have being having attack from him. His clan was deserted because of his criminal activities.

“His reign came to an end when the command took men to his camp at Api forest between Odiereke Ubie and Joinkarama 4 in Ahoada West LGA. Attempts were made to capture him three days ago but he escaped. We continued to lay siege on him”.

CP Disu listed over ten names killed by the Greenland Cult Commander during his reign. The Rivers Police Boss also mentioned a paramount ruler Sampson as one of the notable person killed by the gangster on February 2, 2024 .

He lauded officers of the Ahoada Area Command and Division for their dedication and commitment urging them not to rest on their oars.

He also commended the natives for their cooperation in terms of intelligence and credible information to the Police

Speaking, the Chairman of Ahoada East LGA, Barr. Ben Eke in his speech said, “I am very happy, even if he is from Ahoada West and killed in Ahoada West but he used to spread, criminality will reduce in my LGA”.

Paramount Ruler of Owube community, where the cult leader hail from, Eze Seji Erbenezer said “The community is so excited. The Young man has been terrorizing the community. He is a serial killer, kidnapper and notorious cultists.”