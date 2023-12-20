Minister reiterates commitment to building healthier environment

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal has said that the federal government is unwavering in building blocks for a healthier environment and a more resilient community despite its numerous challenges.

Lawal dropped the hint at the Palace of his Majesty, King Festus Bagia, Gberemane Gokana during the commissioning of the Terabor, Korokoro, Kpean and Ebubu community water schemes and inspection of health facilities in Ogoni land.

The minister said “In our pursuit of a sustainable and healthy future, access to clean water and robust healthcare are foundational pillars.

“The water scheme project we celebrate today is not merely a structure but a symbol of our commitment to providing clean and accessible water to the people of Ogoniland. Clean water is not a luxury but a fundamental human right and this project is a testament to our dedication to ensuring this right for all citizens.

“Additionally, the inspection of health facilities in Ogoniland underscores the importance of a robust healthcare system. The well-being of our citizens is paramount and investing in healthcare infrastructure is an investment in the prosperity and vitality of our communities.

“As we commission this water scheme and assess our health facilities let us remember that our collective efforts are building blocks for a healthier environment and a more resilient community.

“The challenges ahead are significant but our determination is unwavering and collectively we will overcome all future obstacles”,.

Speaking, the King, Bagia said the hope of the common Ogoni man is that the minister will bring infrastructural development with a view of recovering the Shell stock land and their streams.

According to him, “We appreciate the effort so taken on the Livelihood programme. Provision of alternative Livelihood training for communities whose sources of income were imparted by oil spill is a key mandate of HYPREP project, we call on your support and constant monitoring of this programmes bringing to an end the dad days of oil bunkering (Kpo fire) and destruction of our land for a second time.

“We are convinced that if our Youths are fully equipped with good starter pack after the training, then our land will be safe and developed”.