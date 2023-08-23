Minister pledge interest in rural farming, health and women empowerment

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU – Abuja

The Honorable Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, resumed duty at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, assuring her interest in health, rural farming, and empowerment for women and children in the country, Nigeria.

The Minister made this known on Monday in Abuja during her resumption of duty and meeting with media.

She stated some of the things to be achieved in 100 days in office, such as empowering women, teaching them skills, and training the trainees for them to empower others.

According to her, the Ministry work towards enhancing the suffering of women and children particularly improving access to health care services and farming of those in the rural areas.

She said that the women across the six geopolitical zones will be trained on various skills which they will also transfer to others to improve their livelihood, nation’s GDP, address street begging and insecurity.

“I intend to start training the trainees in the six geopolitical zones which will be choose by state or balloting to decides the state that will start first.

” if we are able to achieve it in 100 days , we will look for people thar will donate the materials for the people trained to start working on their skills, but on condition that each of them will tain 10 people, which we will equally empowers them,” She stated.

” I want you to understand that I am not here to victimised anybody unless you are not ready to work.

“I am here to motivate the women to work hard , teach them how to fish and protect their children with little power President Tinubu has given me, that’s my job,” she said.

She urged partners and other stakeholder to support the government through an insurance scheme that will enable women and children in rural areas to access quality health care services.

The Minister on rural farming appealed to the public to desist from using their positions and connection to grab programme targeted at a group.

She said , “if we ask rural women farmers and you use connection to grab what belongs to them , when you know that you are not going to the village to do the farming.

“These are some of the things that I will not tolerate because I want to work with women and see those that are suffering , I look towards them with hope of assisting them,” said she.

Therefore, she urged the staff and other stakeholders to support the government by achieving its mandates for the good of the nations.