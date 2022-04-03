Millions of naira lost as fire rages plant market in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Millions of naira was lost to a fire incident that at a Plank Market, Odo Eran Bus Stop Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Adeseye Margaret the service quickly came to the rescue when it was alerted.

The Service explained that the incident which was alerted through the State’s Command and Control portal at 03:37 Sunday wee hours, saw the Ikeja and Alausa Fire Stations responding with backup from other emergency responders due to the intensity and nature of the combustible materials involved in the Fire.

The statement read, “Firefighting operations still ongoing without any reported injury or death case this far.

“The agency is however assuring the public that the strategy being deployed to control the burning rage with copious water and chemical foam compound would not allow it to affect any nearby property or life.

“Although the cause of the Fire is yet to be ascertained as Officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and others remain on top of the situation and will provide necessary updates as situation demands.”