Meta hosts FlexNaija Event in Lagos

Meta on Thursday held its first-ever mixed reality event for content creators in Nigeria, showcasing creativity and imagination as keys to the Metaverse, the next evolution of the internet.

The event which is in line with the company’s plans to expand and lead the growth and adoption of the metaverse globally followed its previous Creators Day in Lagos, Nigeria where it brought together over 50 creators across tech, lifestyle, entertainment, travel, beauty and fashion to hang out, learn, and connect.

Guests were invited to step into a multi-sensory experience with zones dedicated to key Metaverse entry points, including — Meta Spark Augmented Reality (AR), Digital Collectibles (NFTs), and Avatars.

Meta’s Director of EMEA Marketing, Ineke Paulsen said, “The creator community here in Nigeria, and across Africa is exciting to witness, these creators are pushing boundaries and truly having a global impact. We know that the creator community will help to make the metaverse more inclusive and inspiring, with technologies providing limitless opportunities.

“Flex Naija is a celebration of how communities can push the boundaries of creativity and social connection physically and online. This campaign reinforces Meta’s commitment to supporting African innovators and creators in new ways to express themselves. We’re excited to continue this journey in showcasing the power of collaboration in the metaverse.”

The event was hosted by Nigeria’s media personality, Bisola Aiyeola and special performances by Teni, Santi, and Ayra Starr.

Influencers and creators who graced the event include Kagan Tech, Salem King, King Pexxie, Nonye Udeogu, Yehmah Areh, Sheda, Lade Ibikunle, David Eluemunoh, Anthony Azekwoh, Frank Item, Seun Ajayi, Eefomma Zuriel Elentiya, and Elozonam, amongst others.

