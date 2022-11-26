Osun agog as Adeleke takes over as the sixth Governor

BISIRIYU OLAOYE

Osun State will be agog on Sunday, November 27, 2022, as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke will be sworn in as the sixth Executive Governor of the state.

It would be recalled that Senator Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was overwhelmingly voted in by the Osun people on Saturday, July 16, 2022, during the Governorship election to beat his archrival, Alhaji IsiakaAdegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party that has been holding sway in the state for about 11 years now.

In the gubernatorial election, Ademola Adeleke scored 403,371 votes, while the outgoing Governor Oyetola scored 375,027 votes. While Adeleke obtained the highest number of votes in 17 Local Government Areas, Oyetola won 13 Local Governments of the 30 local government areas of the state.

The announcement of his victory that day sparked jubilations across the 30 council areas, with the Imolegbogbo Osun (the light of Osun people as Ademola is called by his admirers) commending the courage and determination of the people of Osun State.

Dedicating his victory to his late brother, Serubawon Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, the elated Ademola did not mince words as he declared that with his victory, the state has turned a new page and progress is inevitable for the people, pointing out that the PDP has launched a landmark path for progress.

To indicate his joy over the long-awaited victory, Senator Ademola Adeleke had said after the election that: “I commend men and women of goodwill, the young and the old. I am overwhelmed by your love and support. Our state has turned a new page. We have launched a landmark path for progress and prosperity for our people.

“It is, therefore, with a strong faith in God and trust in our people that I accept my election as the Governor of Osun State. I pledge my total commitment to the best interest of the state and its people. I dedicate this victory to my late brother, H. E. Sen. Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, and every indigene of Osun State, and all my supporters and friends”.

Even President Muhammadu Buhari, even though it is the opposition that won in the state congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke. The President’s congratulatory message signed by one of his media aides, Garba Shehu, stated: “With the election over, the President expresses the conviction that the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.

“President Buhari notes that the successful conduct of the election is a further testimony to the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders-the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country………”.

Believing that a labourer truly deserves his/her wage, Adeleke promised to give the welfare of workers and pensioners priority attention by ensuring “first line charge for workers’ welfare, salaries, gratuities, and pensions.” That is the first item on his five-point agenda for the people of Osun State.

Others are: “Boosting state economy by business partnering and support for business class; Osun money serving Osun people through homegrown infrastructure policy; People-focused social policy through skill-based education, affordable health care, state security, and social security support; and Agro-based Industrialisation for wealth and job creation for youths and women.”

Living to his promise even before the swearing-in, Adeleke had already hit the ground running by announcing that the state will partner with the United States of America (USA) after an interactive meeting with the American Consular General, William Stevens. He did not only reiterate his five-point agenda, the platform on which he was elected during the July 16 governorship election, he thanked the western embassies for their keen interest in the successful transition of power in Osun State and promised to establish a direct partnership with international development agencies, noting that “Osun State needs all the support to fast track her developmental plans”.

“We seek collaboration. We seek partnerships with USAID, DFID, JICA, and other donor partners. Our leadership will be pro-development. I am ready to lead Osun to a new height. I will work hard to improve the education and health sector while taking care of infrastructures, roads, water, and others. We will boost the state economy and develop the tourism industry and enhance the tech space. We intend to embark on an agro-industrial programme to create jobs and wealth.

“I will forge a close partnership with the United States Government to achieve strong performance in my five-point agenda. We will open our hands to partnership in education, technology, health, women, youth, digital economy, and others”, Adeleke further promised Osun people.

If anybody takes Senator Adeleke’s love for dancing for granted, that person may be living in fool’s paradise as the ‘light of Osun State (as he is also fondly called) has said that it would not be business as usual because his administration is coming to right the wrongs of the past administrations in the state. He has hinted to those who care to listen that all the last-minute appointments including that of the 30 Permanent Secretaries, just to create problems for his government, would be reviewed to avoid any financial bottleneck.

He has also warned civil servants in the state not to collude with anybody in the last-minute looting of the state in whatever guise as any looter will be made to face the music of his/her act. The PDP in the state through its Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, had already said on Thursday: “We know that a lot of damages have been done to the governance structure, the bureaucracy, and state treasury and assets, but we have strong faith that with the strong support of our people, we will weather the storm to take our dear state out of the woods”.

This is exactly the wish of the majority of Osun people who want Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Arole Serubawon, Omo D’Guv and Imolegbogbo Osun, to excel in his long-awaiting tenure and lead the people of the state to the Promised Land.

