MC Day set to perform on 2023 AFROPIANO Festival

As the year gradually gains momentum with the Month of December already singing and activities beginning to pick up everywhere, MC Day, a renowned and reputable comedian cum MC is set for 2023 AFROPIANO Festival vibes in Lagos.

Afro-world Festival says that this one-of-a-kind event will showcase the vibrant and diverse sounds of African music, performed by some of the hottest Amapiano & Afrobeats artists & DJs all over the globe.

Slated to commence on Saturday 23rd of December at Sol Beach by Box Mall, Water Cooperation Road – where the rhythm meets the urban grace.

According to the host, says that the festival promises an unforgettable day of music, food, and cultural celebration. It will due a thunderous ovation as there will be opportunity to explore, celebrate, and appreciate the rich musical & cultural heritage of Africa.

However it’s been rated as the rave of the year, the one you can’t miss. An epic experience you won’t want to dismiss!.

For a better society

