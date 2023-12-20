Former Minister of Interior, Capt. Emmanuel Iheanacho, Son Uche, Akudo Iheakanwa Traditional Marriage in Lagos

L-r… Parents of the Groom, former Minister of Interior / Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas Company, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho and his wife Mrs. Lucy.

L-r ...Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Mr James Iheakanwa and Father of the bride Hon Jude Iheakanwa.

Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (middle) poses with friends.

L-r…Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; wife of the Chairman of the Occasion, Lady Nneka Chris –Asoluka; father of the Groom, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Chris Asoluka.

L-r …Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie his wife Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie and Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company, Prince Dr. Chris Igwe.

L-r…Lady Christie Onwuzulike; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Group/MD CHIKASON Groups, Engr Favor Chika- Okafor; Father of the Groom Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho; Prince Ike Iloghalu.

L-r… Mrs. Amaka Iheakanwa; Mother of the Bride, Dr (Mrs.) Kate Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa his wife Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

Mrs. Ella Obi, her Husband Mr Uche Obi (SAN) pose with the parents of the Groom Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho and his wife Mrs. Lucy. (both middle).

L-r…Mr. Elijah Chapman; Barrister Nwachukwu Okafor; Princess Gozien Ugochukwu and Chief (Mrs.) Agnes Ugochukwu.

L-r… Princess Gozien Ugochukwu ; Chief (Mrs.) Agnes Ugochukwu and Hon. Princess Nikky Ugochukwu.

L-r …Mrs. Dayo Igbeta and Mrs. Toro Aiyenoro; with Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief .Champion Newspapers , Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Chief Jerry Chukwueke; his wife Mrs Chinelo.

L-r…Parents of the Bride Hon. Jude Iheakanwa, his wife (Dr ) Mrs. Kate, presenting wine to her daughter Akudo to give to her husband.

Former Miss Akaudo Iheakanwa, presenting wine to her husband Mr Uche Iheanacho.

L-R… Joy, Blossom and Joshua Iheakanwa.

Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and her husband Pastor Uche Iheakanwa (middle) pose with guests.

Group Managing Director / Editor in Chief Champion Newspapers, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa. (middle) her children, Joseph and Joy pose with guests.

Mr Uche Iheanacho his wife former Miss Akudo Iheakanwa, cutting their traditional wedding cake.

Family friends of the Couple pose in a group photograph.

L- r …Chairman of the Occasion, Dr . Chris Asoluka; Prince Ike Iloghalu and other guest.

L-r… Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa with Mr Evelyn Okeke Onyung.

Mr Uche Iheanacho his wife former Miss Akudo Iheakanwa stepped out of the party.

Mr Uche Iheanacho and his wife former Miss Akudo Iheakanwa (4th and 5th right) pose with Members of their Family, during their traditional wedding held at the Monarch Lekki Epe Expressway in Lagos on 19/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

