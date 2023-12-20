AdvantageConnect App is a Game-Changer for Nigerians, affirms Commissioner of Insurance

In a groundbreaking announcement today, the Commissioner of Insurance, Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, hailed AdvantageConnect as a significant game-changer for Nigerians in the insurance landscape. The Commissioner’s endorsement comes as Enterprise Life launches its innovative digital solution, set to revolutionize financial planning and insurance accessibility across Nigeria.

AdvantageConnect, a digital insurance channel, has caught the attention of regulatory authorities, with Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas expressing his enthusiasm for the platform’s potential impact on the nation’s insurance sector. The Commissioner commended Enterprise Life for taking bold steps towards digitizing and enhancing the accessibility of insurance products in line with the federal government’s vision.

“This is a truly innovative solution, and it aligns with our vision at the federal government to fully digitize insurance in Nigeria,” stated Mr. Olorundare Sunday Thomas, the Commissioner of Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission. “I commend the vision of Enterprise Life for leading in this area. With AdvantageConnect, I believe more people will have access to insurance and be brought into the financial net.”

AdvantageConnect is designed as a comprehensive digital insurance channel, leveraging geo-location technology to facilitate seamless interactions between customers, agents (LifePlanners), and Enterprise Life. The app offers features such as instant cover purchases, policy management, claims handling, and premium payments – all in one convenient platform.

Funmi Omo, Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Life, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing Nigerians with a user-friendly and efficient solution for their insurance needs. “AdvantageConnect is more than just an app; it’s a revolutionary platform connecting individuals with nearby life planners, ensuring tailored life insurance solutions specific to their needs. We’re honoured to receive the endorsement of the Commissioner of Insurance, affirming our dedication to enhancing financial inclusion and security in Nigeria.”

AdvantageConnect is available for download on iOS and Google Playstore, offering Nigerians a unique opportunity to take control of their financial well-being with the guidance of skilled LifePlanners.

