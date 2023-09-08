MC Day, energetic global entertainer, epitomizing high level of entertainment skills

Olumide Samson Olagoke, popularly known as MC Day, is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. A distinguished influencer and a regular host of weekend Events Karaoke Comedy

He is skilled and versatile with over 10 years of experience entertaining crowds and keeping events flowing smoothly.

As versatile as he is, he can also create a lively and unforgettable experience for the audience.

Event planners and organizers looking for an MC who can engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds can turn to MC Day:

The Energetic Global Entertainer. His services include Content creator, Voice over, Karaoke Comedy with after-party packages, audience engagement, as well as customized script development to ensure that his performance is tailored to the event’s theme and objectives.

He also provides pre-event consultations to ensure that he understands the requirements and preferences of his clients.

“MC Day is more than just an MC. He is a partner who works closely with clients to ensure that their event runs smoothly and seamlessly. He has a keen sense of timing and improvisation and can adapt to unexpected situations with ease.

“MC Day is a phenomenal MC who knows how to bring the party to any event. He has a natural ability to connect with any audience and keep them engaged throughout the event. He is a true entertainer who can make any event come to life,” @dayworldwide

For bookings:

+2348168381878.

www.instagram.com/dayworldwide

