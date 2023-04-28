May 29 inauguration: Buhari, Tinubu in closed-door meeting, pray Juma’at together

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, joined President Muhammadu Buhari to offer Friday prayers at the State House Mosque, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Before they joined the congregation in prayers, the two had a closed-door meeting at which they greeted one another on the Sallah occasion following the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast and privately discussed a host of issues of common concern to them.

The President-elect was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and two Governors, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State as well as Alhassan Ado Doguwa the Majority Leader of House of Representatives.

President Buhari in bidding farewell to the visitor said “Thank you for joining us in prayer.”

Buhari celebrates Mike Adenuga Jr @ 70

Meanwhile, President Buhari has rejoiced with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jnr, on his 70th birthday, April 29, 2023, celebrating the entrepreneur, whose charity and goodwill continue to inspire, attracting local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON.

Buhari also affirmed the impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with a remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country.

This is contained in a statement Friday signed by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity)

It read in part: “President extols the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building, always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.

“As the philanthropist turns a septuagenarian, the President believes the numerous national and global awards are well deserved, including the highest individual honour for a private citizen in Nigeria, GCON, and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

“President Buhari prays that Adenuga, who is Otunba Apesin of Ijebu-land, will grow in health, strength, and continual sound mind, according to a statement signed by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity)

President speaks on the imperative of Nigeria’s stabilizing role in Africa

In a related development, the President says Nigeria’s size and resources have imposed on her a stabilizing role in the West African sub-region and the African continent as a whole.

Speaking after receiving a message from President Ibrahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, SADR from a Special Envoy at the State House Friday, President Buhari said peace and stability are central to the vision of Nigeria in Africa, adding that these were essential to security and prosperity in the continent.

He thanked the President of the Sahrawi Republic for the message he sent and gave an assurance that he will study its content and brief the in-coming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on their concerns, urging the Special Envoy to make the effort to brief the in-coming President as well.

The Special Envoy, Mohammed Saleh, who was a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, now Minister of Diplomatic Affairs, recalled the role of President Buhari, in 1983 as Military Head of State as being the first African leader to recognise the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, paving the way thereby, for its recognition by the Organisation of African Unity, now African Union.

“History will not forget your important role in leading the fight for African freedom using money, arms and diplomacy in the African Union and the United Nations to secure independence for South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia for, without this, these nations would not have been free,” said the Envoy.

Ambassador Saleh expressed the sadness of his country in President Buhari leaving office and expressed the hope that the Tinubu government will maintain the same interest in the independence struggle.

He urged the President to continue to maintain relevance in the affairs of the SADR and that of the entire continent.

Buhari accepted the request of the President of the Sahrawi Republic to participate in the inaugural events ushering in the new Nigerian President in May.

Wike, Makinde beg Nigerians to support Jagaban

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Oyo State, Seyi Makinde have appealed to Nigerians to support the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of his May 29 inauguration stressing that the time for politics is now over.

They made the call while speaking to journalists after meeting with Tinubu at the Defence House in Abuja on Friday.

“Elections have come and gone. The winner has emerged and therefore it is necessary for all Nigerians to give him the necessary support for the interest of Nigeria.

“I am confident that he has what it takes to turn Nigeria around,” Wike said.

Wike was accompanied by Makinde who also urged Nigerians to rally around the President-elect for Nigeria’s sake.

“Elections are over. We will support President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration”

Recall that Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to emerge the winner of the hotly-contested February poll.

Wike, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governor, is asking Nigerians to back the incoming administration, which is set to be sworn in on May 29th, 2023.

Wike and Makinde were members of the Group of 5 PDP Governors (G5), who demanded the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party as a precondition for supporting Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 Presidential poll.

Other members of the G5 are Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, his Abia State counterpart, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu and Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

