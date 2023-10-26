Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Maranatha University Lagos, distinguished lecture series held at Okota Campus

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R… Registrar, Maranatha University, Mrs. Adenike Fatogun;..Guest Lecture, University Texas at Austin Texas USA, Prof Toyin Falola;  Chairman board of trustee Maranatha University /wife of the Chancellor Pastor (Dr) Grace Ngubo; Vice-Chancellor. Maranatha University Lagos, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele;   University Librarian Mrs. Tayewo Adebowale. L-r… Dr Jackson Aluede, Dr Justus Nzemeka, both from the Department […]

Photo Gallery
L-R ...Guest Lecture, University Texas at Austin Texas USA, Prof Toyin Falola;  Chairman board of trustee Maranatha University /wife of the Chancellor Pastor (Dr) Grace Ngubo; Vice-Chancellor. Maranatha University Lagos, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele; during   Distinguished   Lecture Series held at  Okota Campus, Maranatha University Lagos on 24/0/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-R… Registrar, Maranatha University, Mrs. Adenike Fatogun;..Guest Lecture, University Texas at Austin Texas USA, Prof Toyin Falola;  Chairman board of trustee Maranatha University /wife of the Chancellor Pastor (Dr) Grace Ngubo; Vice-Chancellor. Maranatha University Lagos, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele;   University Librarian Mrs. Tayewo Adebowale.

L-r… Dr Jackson Aluede, Dr Justus Nzemeka, both from the Department of History & International Studies at Anchor University Lagos, Business Administration Maranatha University Lagos, Dr Mary Ezenna.

L-r… A lecturer from the University of Lagos, Asima Karibi-Whyte; Mrs. Nwamaka Osemeka from UNILAG and  Prof Wilfred Iyiegbuniwe.

L-r… Student Affairs Officer Maranatha University Lagos, Mr Ngubo  Onyeka;  Director of Academic Planning, Achu Nkeiruka and  Acting Dean Students  Affairs,  Dr Titilayo Nwaokoro.

L-r… Guest Lecture, University Texas at Austin Texas USA, Prof Toyin Falola;  University Librarian Mrs. Tayewo Adebowale; Vice-Chancellor. Maranatha University Lagos, Prof. Rufus Taiwo Akinyele and  News Editor at Unilag103.FM, Lydia Enyidiya Eke.

Cross Section of the Student at Distinguished Lecture Series held at Okota Campus, Maranatha University Lagos on 24/0/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10232 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

17th Oil Trading, Women Entrepreneur Journey in African Oil…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 27, 2023

Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Luanda, Angola  

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 26, 2023

1 of 374