Akpabio hails Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

The President of the Senate Senator Godswill Akpabio has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the revalidation of his February 25, 2023 election victory by the Supreme Court describing the decision as reflective of the will of the people.

Senator Akpabio in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu said the decision of the apex court was a welcome relief as it finally unfastens the last bolts to the path for social-political engineering that President Tinubu promised the nation.

“Mr President, I am personally elated that the jurists of the Supreme Court saw through the arguments and even without much technicalities easily confirmed your victory in the poll.

“There is no doubt that victory came at a cost, but Mr President, that makes it even sweeter. I know you have in your years of public service yielded your personal and other comforts for the collective good and what it cost to confirm the victory in the courts should be seen with a similar vista”.

Senator Akpabio also urged the president not to relent in being a father figure to his former rivals saying that it was superfluous to remind the president of his well-known big heart.

The Senate President also called on the major rivals of the President to sheath their swords of political combat and join hands with the Tinubu administration in the collective goal of making the nation great again.

“The elections have been announced by the electoral authorities and confirmed by the courts, and I call on all former political rivals of the president to show good faith by joining hands with the Bola Tinubu administration in its ongoing efforts to take the nation to a higher level.”

The Senate President on his part said that the National Assembly would continue to support the Bola Tinubu administration by leveraging its legislative tentacles to raise the level of governance to a higher pedestal according to a statement by Hon Eseme Eyiboh Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Senate President.

