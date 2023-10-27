Tinubu celebrates legacy of late Patriarch, K.O. Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu, LLB, LLM, BL (CP Rtd), on the 20th anniversary of his passing.

Tinubu also extolled the sterling qualities of the late patriarch, who was a distinguished public servant, lawyer, administrator, and philanthropist.

“Baba was the finest of men. He was an honourable man; he was noble. He believed in defending the weak against the strong and standing for what is just even at the cost of personal liberty. He was my fortress in the dark days of oppression. He was my rock.

“Baba was selfless. He never stopped giving himself; his fortune, and everything for the betterment of others,” the President stated.

The President recalls invaluable advice, support, and guidance the late patriarch provided him when he served as the governor of Lagos State.

“Baba was passionate about good governance. When I was the governor of Lagos, he was always on hand to offer brilliant advice and guidance.

“He left a legacy that is larger than life. We will continue to celebrate Baba as well as the values and principles he exemplified,” the President declares according to a statement by

Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

