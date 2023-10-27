Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory revalidation of peoples’s mandate, says SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has praised the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

He said that: “It is a revalidation of the mandate which the Nigerian people gave him, and our electoral process also involves the judicial process”.

According to him, “people spoke loud and clear, some people were aggrieved, reasons they went to the court to the judiciary.

“The highest court, the Supreme Court, spoke loud and clear that that mandate was freely given. That is what we want in this country.

“We want stability, we don’t want distraction, the President has taken off beautifully, and he has the interest of the people at heart. So far, the choices he’s making are at the end of the day, they will make for a better tomorrow, so we are very happy on what has happened today, Nigerians are celebrating.”

Similarly, in his reaction, Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, described the judgement as quite exciting “because now we are going to move ahead I know that our President has great plans for the nation and particularly and in my State.

“I will not want us to miss out on that at all, his victory is not just a victory for the nation but those of us who are not on the same page for growth and development as it is intending, it is a larger victory for all of us.

“These are people who are meticulous with the books. Today is a blessing for Nigeria that our sitting president carries the day.”

Alia asked the opposition parties to “please let us all join hands with him (Tinubu) to take our nation to higher heights because he is not just the potential he has already started exhibiting what will bring our further growth.”