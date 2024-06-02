Champion Newspapers Limited
Many feared dead in Anambra road crash

Ibrahim Quadri

Many lives were lost on Sunday when a trailer lost control and crushed two tricycles at Oba along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State,

 

According to media report, the fatal crash occurred at about 9 am and the victims were said to be on their way to attend a church service when the accident occurred.

 

Sources at the scene said the driver of the heavy-duty truck failed brakes, lost control and while trying to control the vehicle, eventually rammed into the two fully loaded tricycles, thereby pushing it and some of the occupants into a ditch.

 

Some of the victims were said to be run over by the truck as some victims were still stuck by the tyres, according to eye witnesses..”

 

Comments are closed.

