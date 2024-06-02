NDLEA intercepts over N2.1bn worth of Codeine syrup, Loud consignment

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted large consignments of codeine-based syrup and Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis worth over N2.1 billion in street value.

The NDLEA spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the consignments were seized at Onne port, Rivers and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja by the NDLEA operatives.

According to him, at the Lagos airport, NDLEA officers with the cooperation of other security agencies on Friday May 31, intercepted a large consignment of Loud.

He said that the drugs were in eight suitcases, containing 320 parcels with a total weight of 164.50kg of the strong psychoactive substance.

He added that they were coming from Canada on a KLM flight via Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Babafemi said that the consignment estimated to be worth N960 billion, which was brought in by a passenger, Ughenu Francis, was discovered at the E-arrival hall of the airport by personnel of NDLEA, Customs and others.

“This was during a joint search operation by the security operatives while the suspect was attempting to smuggle the suitcases out of the hall.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a resident of Germany but travelled to Toronto, Canada to transport the drug to Nigeria.

“During his interview, he claimed that he was recruited as a mule to convey the drug to Nigeria for an agreed fee of N6 million,” he said.

In another development at the Onne Port in Rivers, NDLEA operatives on Monday May 27 intercepted a container marked TEMU 6807401 imported from India enroute C to C bonded terminal in Enugu.

According to Babafemi, during a joint examination of the container by personnel of NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies, 1,750 cartons of codeine were discovered.

He said the cartons, which collectively weighing 26,250kg, contained 175,000 bottles of the opioid worth N1,225,000,000, in street value.

“Also, in Abuja, a 25-year-old lady, Blessing Thomas, was arrested with 1.0kg methamphetamine by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Kwali – Gwagwalada expressway,” he said.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested on Friday May 31 while travelling in a commercial bus from Lagos to Yola, Adamawa state.

Also, Babafemi said that operatives in Nasarawa state on Wednesday May 29 nabbed a 70-year-old man, Muhammadu Ibrahim, with 57.2kg of marijuana in Lafia, the state capital.

The NDLEA spokesman further said that two suspects: Suleiman Kazeem, 35, and Sunday Gbenga, 20, were arrested when NDLEA officers raided Ara forest in Ara-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

He said that the operatives recovered 426 kilogrammes of marijuana already processed and packed in big sacks.

Babafemi added that the NDLEA operatives also destroyed over 4,000kg of marijuana on 1.66 hectares of farmland on Thursday May 30.

According to him, operatives of the agency also seized 76 blocks of marijuana, weighing 42kg, from a Nigerien, Suleman Audu, 29, in Katisna State.

He said that the suspect was arrested on the Zaria – Malumfashi road on Wednesday May 29