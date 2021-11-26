Many Challenges Hinder Police Reform- Smith AIG (rtd).

** We want to show Nigeria Police how to handle demonstrations-German officials.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Chairman of the Police Service Commission PSC Muliu A.K Smith has said that many challenges had bugged and affected the efforts of the Commission to reform the Nigeria Police Force NPF.

Speaking when he received a delegation of German officials on Police Reforms in his office in Abuja, he said the mission of the Police Service Commission PSC is to improve service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force by promoting transparency and accountability in the Police.

He said that the Commission has as one of its cardinal principles, the transformation or reform of the Nigeria Police Force, organization and administration of the Force for effectiveness and efficiency.

The former Inspector-General of Police IGP however regretted that in carrying out the mandate, the Commission has faced a lot of challenges ranging from shortage of required resources, inadequate manpower, ill equipped training facilities and re-training of personnel facilities which had all hindered her from satisfactorily discharging its functions effectively.

He identified key issues that can promote Police reforms as attractive/motivating emoluments/pension for all pension for all personnel personnel, conducive accommodation/residential accommodation

Other are modern training facilities for investigation and intelligence gathering and efficient mobility and communication equipment and modern printing set up to print official forms in good quantities among others.

He called for an attractive and motivating salary and allowances for serving Police personnel to improve the nation’s policing system.

In his remarks, the leader of the German delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Alexander Collarengro said that the visit to the Police Service Commission is part of the police reform initiated by the highest level of political leadership in Nigeria.

He also said that they will show the Nigerian Police Force NPF how to handle demonstration in Nigeria as is obtainable in other climes

The Police Service Commission PSC has statutory powers to oversight recruitment, training, promotion, and discipline of senior Police officers in Nigeria.