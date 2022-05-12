Makinde appoints Folami Special Assistant on Housing & Urban devt

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has appointed a lawyer and real estate brokerage expert, Mr. Olatilewa Olasumbo Folami, as his Special Assistant on Housing & Urban Development.

The governor, according to a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government(SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, charged Folami to discharge his duties with dedication and commitment.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the appointment takes effect from May 10, 2022.

Folami had served as the Head of Legal and Compliance at the MAKON Engineering and Technical Services, Lagos, and had acquired a wide range of experience across the fields of law, real estate and property management.

He had also served as Acting Project Director of Makon Engineering, managing the execution of services such as engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of several gas handling facility projects across Nigeria.

He was also the co-founder/managing partner of COHEN FOLAMI PLLC, New York as well as the FOLAMI Group, New York, which were into legal and consulting services and real estate brokerage, management and consulting services respectively.

Folami attended the City College of New York, New York and the Seattle University School of Law, Seattle, WA, where he obtained degrees in Computer and Electrical Engineering (2004) and Law (2007) respectively.

For a better society